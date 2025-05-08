Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Borussia Dortmund continue to be linked with a swoop for Jobe Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund have stepped up their efforts to sign Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, according to reports in Germany.

The Black Cats sensation has enjoyed a breakout campaign on Wearside, and was named Championship Young Player of the Season at the EFL’s end of year awards having helped Regis Le Bris’ side to a play-off place.

Consequently, various reports have suggested that Bellingham has emerged as a summer transfer target for a number of high-profile clubs from the Premier League and abroad, and according to an update from the continent, it is Dortmund who are attempting to seize the initiative in the race to sign him.

What has been said about Borussia Dortmund’s transfer interest in Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham?

As per an update from Ruhr Nachrichten, Dortmund have stepped up their efforts to secure a deal for Bellingham. According to a fresh report from the German outlet, BVB manager Niko Kovač, managing director Lars Ricken, and sporting director Sebastian Kehl made a trip to Newcastle via a private jet on Wednesday.

It is claimed that the excursion was likely to carry out negotiations for the Sunderland midfielder’s transfer, with the local publication suggesting that the three officials returned to Germany later that day having intensified their efforts to acquire their target.

What else has been said Jobe Bellingham’s future recently?

This latest update on Dortmund’s pursuit of Bellingham corroborates another report on the Sunderland starlet from last week. According to continental outlet Fichajes, “the surname Bellingham is back on Borussia Dortmund's radar.” It is understood that the Bundesliga giants are big admirers of the Sunderland star, and are willing to table a bid of around £17.1 million to prise him away from the Stadium of Light over the coming months. Fichajes also go on to claim that the 19-year-old is attracting interest from “numerous European teams, but it is Dortmund leading the race to secure his services”.

An excerpt from the report reads: “The Dortmund sporting direction sees in him a secure investment for the future, supported by his last name but mainly anchored in his own qualities. The German club, renowned for its youth talent development policy, would be willing to replicate the path already taken by his elder brother at Signal Iduna Park, where he became a global star before moving to Real Madrid.

“Sunderland is aware of the player's value and will not let him go without a compensation matching his potential. However, Dortmund's interest is firm, and negotiations could progress in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Jobe Bellingham remains focused on his progression, although the prospect of stepping into one of Europe's major showcases is starting to shape up as a natural progression in his young career.”

