Regis Le Bris’ team takes on Coventry City in the first leg of the EFL Championship semi-final with the return leg on the way next week.
In the meantime, join us as we build up the excitement with this Sunderland Echo archive step back to some of the dramatic Black Cats memories we’ve seen in the past, from 1990 to 2022.
1. Derby drama in 1990
Sunderland against Newcastle at Roker Park in the first leg of their play-off semi-final in 1990. Despite the grainy photo, perhaps you can spot a face in the crowd. | se
2. An aerial tussle
Another scene from the derby play-off semi-final between Sunderland and Newcastle in 1990. | se
3. Wearside at Wembley
Sunderland v Swindon Town in the 1990 Second Division Play Off Final at Wembley. | se
4. Seen at Selhurst Park
Sunderland fans pictured at the first leg of their semi-final tie with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in 2004. | se
