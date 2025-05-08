Get ready for more Sunderland play-off drama with a flashback to these 13 memorable scenes

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th May 2025, 10:00 BST

Here we go again as Sunderland go through the play-off saga once more.

Regis Le Bris’ team takes on Coventry City in the first leg of the EFL Championship semi-final with the return leg on the way next week.

In the meantime, join us as we build up the excitement with this Sunderland Echo archive step back to some of the dramatic Black Cats memories we’ve seen in the past, from 1990 to 2022.

Sunderland against Newcastle at Roker Park in the first leg of their play-off semi-final in 1990. Despite the grainy photo, perhaps you can spot a face in the crowd.

1. Derby drama in 1990

Sunderland against Newcastle at Roker Park in the first leg of their play-off semi-final in 1990. Despite the grainy photo, perhaps you can spot a face in the crowd. | se

Photo Sales
Another scene from the derby play-off semi-final between Sunderland and Newcastle in 1990.

2. An aerial tussle

Another scene from the derby play-off semi-final between Sunderland and Newcastle in 1990. | se

Photo Sales
Sunderland v Swindon Town in the 1990 Second Division Play Off Final at Wembley.

3. Wearside at Wembley

Sunderland v Swindon Town in the 1990 Second Division Play Off Final at Wembley. | se

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans pictured at the first leg of their semi-final tie with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in 2004.

4. Seen at Selhurst Park

Sunderland fans pictured at the first leg of their semi-final tie with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in 2004. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandEFL ChampionshipMemoriesBlack CatsSunderland Echo
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice