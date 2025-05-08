Sunderland’s play-off campaign starts on Friday night then they face Coventry City in the first leg at the CBS Arena.
It’s a sell out with over 2,800 Black Cats fans set to back Régis Le Bris and his players. Here’s the team news from both camps as we have it...
1. Romaine Mundle - major doubt
The Sunderland winger has been sidelined since the win at West Brom with a hamstring injury and though he has been back in training this week, Le Bris has said that he expects Friday's game to come too soon. Tuesday's second leg currently seen as a more realistic target. | Frank Reid
2. Aji Alese - major doubt
Alese was expected to miss the rest of the campaign with a leg injury but Le Bris has said he is now on track to feature in the play-offs. Like Mundle, back in training but Friday's first leg could just come too soon. Photo: Nathan Stirk
3. Oliver Dovin - out
Established himself as Coventry City's number one this season but is facing a long spell on the sidelines with an ACL injury. After some high-profile errors, Frank Lampard replaced Brad Collins with Ben Wilson for the final day of the season. The former Sunderland youngster produced an excellent display in the 2-0 win over Middlesbrough and now looks in line to face his former club. | Getty Images
4. Victor Torp - out
The 25-year-old suffered ankle ligament damage during the 1-0 win over Portsmouth last month and won't be able to play any part in the play-off campaign. | 2024 Getty Images
