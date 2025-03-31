Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are hoping to welcome Enzo Le Fée back to action against West Brom.

Sunderland look set for a timely injury boost, with January signing Enzo Le Fée nearing a return to action following the hamstring injury he sustained against Hull City last month.

The 25-year-old impressed massively during his early performances on Wearside, but was largely deployed in a wide role due to the absences of both Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson, and is still yet to feature in his preferred central midfield position for the Black Cats. Now, however, with Mundle and Watson both fit and available, and with Regis Le Bris confirming that he expects Le Fée to be in contention for Saturday’s trip to West Brom, Sunderland could be closing in on a welcome comeback from their mercurial Frenchman.

How important will Enzo Le Fée’s return be for Sunderland?

Speaking during the latest episode of The Roar podcast, Sunderland writer Jason Jones was asked whether or not he thought Le Fée would be brought in to play in a central role by Le Bris when he was fully ready to make his return, to which he responded: “I think so.

“When he came into the club, Le Bris' hand was very much forced by the dual absence of Mundle and Watson. Obviously, both of those players are back now; Mundle started the last few games, Watson has made a couple of cameo appearances from the bench. I don't really see how there could be an argument for Le Fée playing out wide ahead of either of those two.

“It's obvious that he was signed as a central midfielder, and it's obvious that that is his preferred position as well. I think it's actually really exciting to be able to consider the prospect of him coming into this Sunderland side at this stage of the season - obviously with the caveat that Sunderland won't want to rush him back into the action.

“But there is a version of this where - again, we don't want to tempt fate - but we get two, three, four weeks away from here and Sunderland could have, quote-unquote, their best attacking line-up available to them; if we consider Mundle on one side, Roberts on the other, Le Fée playing in behind Isidor or Mayenda. That would then give you the option to rotate Rigg, and then Bellingham sort of floating around on the other side of that central three as well.

“It's what he [Le Fée] was signed for and I still think that it's what Le Bris will ideally want him to be in this side. And I think that what we've seen of him, the glimpses that we saw of him and the way that he was able to impact games from that wide position, the prospect of then putting him into a central role where he's more readily involved in the cut and thrust of the game, I think there is the potential for him to be a real game-changer for Sunderland. I think if and when he's ready, he's got to play in a central role.”

Fellow SAFC writer Phil Smith added: “I think this feels like quite a big deal for me, not just because of how good Le Fée is, but I just think that even if it is sparingly initially... we've talked a little bit about how unusual the situation is with where Sunderland are on the table, and I think in terms of keeping the momentum and also a bit of freshness, a bit of excitement among the fan base, I think dropping Le Fée in is going to be a really big part of that.

“And of course, what it does massively is that it puts real competition in centre midfield, which hasn't existed this season. The three players who've played the vast majority of the minutes have been incredible, really, when you consider their age and how many minutes they've had to play, but I think just going into those play-offs, I think that [Le Fée’s] might just be the bit of edge that's needed in there for those players, knowing that their place is under threat, because let's be real, if Le Fée is fit by the time the play-offs start, he's in the team.”