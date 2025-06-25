Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Armand Laurienté

The agent of reported Sunderland transfer target Armand Laurienté has suggested that his client is “ready for the big stages” after a standout campaign for Italian outfit Sassuolo.

In recent days, the winger has emerged as an apparent option for the Black Cats, with an update from ESPN suggesting that the newly-promoted Premier League side have already opened talks with the Frenchman’s current employers over a potential summer agreement.

It is stated that Sunderland have “made contact” with Sassuolo regarding Laurienté’s availability, and despite having only just secured promotion to Serie A themselves, it is suggested that the Italian outfit are “open to offers” and “would not rule out his exit”.

What has been said about Armand Laurienté’s future at Sassuolo amid reported Sunderland transfer interest?

To that end, the attacker’s representative, Roberto Meloni, has made it clear that he believes his player is more than capable of proving himself at the very highest level. Over the course of Sassuolo’s promotion campaign in Serie B last season, Laurienté registered 18 goals and six assists across 33 league outings, and speaking back in February, Meloni was bullish about the quality of his client.

Addressing previous rumours linking Laurienté with a potential move to current Italian champions Napoli, as quoted by TuttoMercatoWeb, he said: "Laurienté to Napoli? It takes three to get married. There were no calls in January, perhaps because the club had other priorities and Sassuolo also has its own objectives. However, Napoli has always been interested and the boy likes it as a destination. We are talking about a big club, but the right conditions are needed to close a deal like this".

Reflecting on Laurienté’s potential writ large, he continued: "He has always played for the team, he is focused on promotion, but he is showing that he has the quality of a higher category. He is not a second division player: he is ready for the big stages".

Focussing in on the price tag that he would expect the 26-year-old to fetch, Meloni added: "This summer there were important offers for him, but Sassuolo rejected them. There was talk of figures around 15 million [£12.8 million], so I think he could be sold for between 15 and 20 million [£17 million]. But it's just my assessment".

Laurienté joined Sassuolo from Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris’ former club, FC Lorient, in 2022, and has since gone on to register 31 goals and 18 assists across 102 appearances in all competitions. Prior to his time with Lorient, he began his senior career with Stade Rennais, as well as enjoying a loan stint at US Orleans. The forward predominantly operates as a left winger, but is also capable of playing on the opposite flank or through the centre of an attacking trio.

