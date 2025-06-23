The 76-cap Croatia international is reportedly open to a Premier League move after his Atalanta contract ends

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are reportedly weighing up a move for experienced Croatian midfielder Mario Pašalić as he prepares to leave Atalanta at the end of his contract.

According to SportsBoom, both Sunderland and fellow newly promoted side Leeds United are exploring a potential free transfer for the 30-year-old, who is set to become a free agent on June 30th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pašalić has enjoyed a successful spell in Serie A and remains a key figure for the Croatian national team, having earned 76 senior caps. He played a pivotal role in Atalanta’s third-place finish in Italy’s top flight last season and is understood to be open to a move to the Premier League.

Atalanta are reportedly interested in extending Pašalić’s stay at the Gewiss Stadium, but no agreement has yet been reached. The midfielder originally joined the club on loan from Chelsea in 2018 before making the move permanent in a deal worth around £13.4million.

Pašalić’s previous clubs include AC Milan, Monaco and Spartak Moscow, and his blend of technical quality and top-level experience would bring immediate pedigree to Sunderland’s midfield options.

Pašalić has represented Croatia across multiple youth levels, earning a total of 30 appearances and 11 goals across the U14, U16, U17, U19, and U21 age groups before stepping up to the senior side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made his senior international debut on 4 September 2014 in a friendly win over Cyprus, replacing Mario Mandžukić. Despite being named in preliminary squads for both the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups, Pašalić missed out on the final selection on both occasions.

He scored his first senior international goal on 7 October 2020 in a 2–1 victory against Switzerland. Since then, Pašalić has earned 76 senior caps for Croatia, scoring 11 goals – cementing his place as an experienced figure in the national setup.

With Kristjaan Speakman and Régis Le Bris aiming to add a mix of youth and experience to the squad ahead of the Premier League campaign, Pašalić could represent a valuable, low-risk opportunity if Sunderland can fend off rival interest.

What Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move to re-sign Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin this summer, according to reports, as the North London club scramble to meet UEFA squad regulations ahead of their return to the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

It has been claimed that Cirkin is one of several former Spurs academy players being monitored as new head coach Thomas Frank plans for the 2025–26 campaign. Cirkin, now 23, was a key figure in Sunderland’s promotion-winning season, making 39 appearances as Régis Le Bris’ side returned to the Premier League via the play-offs. The defender has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light, and his future remains uncertain heading into the final year of his deal.

Tottenham are facing pressure to comply with UEFA’s squad registration rules, which require every Champions League side to name at least four ‘club-trained’ players – footballers who spent at least three full seasons with the club between the ages of 15 and 21.