Sunderland's pre-season training camp is underway with the summer transfer window also in full swing. Here, we take a look at the main headlines regarding the Wearsiders and their Championship rivals:

The key headlines you may have missed:

Sunderland's Championship rivals Leeds United are nearing the appointment of former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke. The Whites were relegated from the Premier League last season after ex-Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce failed to save the club from the drop.

Sunderland defender Danny Batth has been linked with a surprise move to Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers with fresh reports stating the Black Cats would be "open" to the move.

Josh Key is set for a medical at Championship club Swansea City. The Black Cats are thought to have had several bids in the region of £1million rejected for the 24-year-old back in August 2021.

South Shields boss Julio Arca says the club will look to maintain close links with Sunderland - with the possibility of signing younger players on loan. Arca was appointed the Mariners’ new boss in April after succeeding Kevin Philips.

Sunderland announce another youth contract extension

Sunderland have announced that Ethan Moore has signed his first professional contract with the blub. The 18-year-old will remain at the Academy of Light until the summer of 2024 with the Black Cats retaining an option for a further year.

Moore has made 43 appearances across various age groups at Sunderland, scoring nine goals and claiming eight assists, and also appearing in the FA Youth Cup.

The player was also a part of the under-18 side that finished as runners-up in the under-18's Premier League North after narrowly missing out on the title to champions Manchester City.

"Ethan’s final season as a scholar saw him make significant contributions to a U18 team that finished 2nd in the U18 Premier League North," academy manager Robin Nicholls said.