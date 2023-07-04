South Shields boss Julio Arca says the club will look to maintain close links with Sunderland - with the possibility of signing younger players on loan.

Arca, who made 167 appearances for Sunderland as a player over a six-year spell, was appointed the Mariners’ new boss in April, succeeding Kevin Phillips, and is preparing for his first season in management.

In previous years South Shields have benefitted from taking some of Sunderland’s academy players on loan, helping their development as they make the transition to senior football.

When asked about potentially striking similar deals this summer, Arca told the Echo: “Yeah as long as it is a benefit for the club, ourselves and for Sunderland.

“Of course we are going to look at players but of course the last thing you want to do is pick up players and not play them because it doesn’t help anyone.

“We are going to have a look at that when we need it and see what we can do.”

Conversations have also taken place between Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and South Shields chairman Geoff Thompson regarding links between the two clubs.

The Mariners were promoted to National League North last season and will face Sunderland in a pre-season friendly at 1st Cloud Arena this weekend.

“I know the club South Shields have links already in place,” replied Arca when asked about the club’s connection with Sunderland.

“Not directly myself but I know the sporting director and the chairman here have been in touch, not just with the first team but regarding other things as well.

“The link is there and the clubs are trying to help each other so that’s the main thing.”

Arca was speaking at a launch event as South Shields unveiled their new home shirt for the 2023/24 season.

“The new top is looking very good. Everyone is excited about this and the club is having good feedback,” Arca added.