Ex-£1m Sunderland transfer target Josh Key set for medical at Championship rivals

Josh Key is set for a medical at Championship club Swansea City, according to reports.

The Black Cats are thought to have had several bids in the region of £1million rejected for the 24-year-old back in August 2021 although there wasn't any suggestion that Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey remained interested during the current window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports News have now stated, however, that Key will now have a medical at Swansea City having left Exeter at the end of last season after his contract expired.

Key was offered a new deal at Exeter but chose to leave the club with the right-back looking likely to make the move to Wales on a free transfer. Exeter, though, will be due compensation given the player was developed at the club.

"We've offered both of those players the best contract we could, I think it looks like both of them are going to be moving on," Exeter boss Gary Caldwell told EFL Debate about Key and teammate Archie Collins.

"As yet I haven't had any contact with any other club for them, but they have intimated that they want to look and see what's out there, which is fine."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They've been fantastic players for the club, they came through the academy and been there a long time," added Caldwell.

"I think as a club we've sold players on, but it's the next generations and who's coming in behind then, what players can we sign this summer that are going to excite the fans again - that they have new heroes and new people that they can watch and support every week.

"If they do leave then we do wish them all the best, but as a club we always have to be looking to what's next and how we move on from that."