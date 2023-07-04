News you can trust since 1873
Leeds United's next manager revealed with Championship club nearing appointment

Leeds United are closing in on the appointment of a new manager.

By James Copley
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland's Championship rivals Leeds United are nearing the appointment of former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke, according to reports.

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League last season after ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United boss Sam Allardyce failed to save the Elland Road club from the drop.

However, The Athletic are now reporting Farke will be named as the new Whites boss on Tuesday after he flew into the country on Monday night.

The 46-year-old former Borussia Mönchengladbach manager has two Championship promotions on his CV with Norwich City in 2019 and 2021.

