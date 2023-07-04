Leeds United's next manager revealed with Championship club nearing appointment

Sunderland's Championship rivals Leeds United are nearing the appointment of former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke, according to reports.

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League last season after ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United boss Sam Allardyce failed to save the Elland Road club from the drop.

However, The Athletic are now reporting Farke will be named as the new Whites boss on Tuesday after he flew into the country on Monday night.