Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip from around the Championship:

Roberto De Zerbi on Deniz Undav

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Deniz Undav of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with teammate Alexis Mac Allister after scoring the team's fifth goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Brighton & Hove Albion at Riverside Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has revealed that Deniz Undav could leave the Seagulls this month in search of regular first-team football. Brighton have been very impressive in the Premier League this season and De Zerbi admits the form of his attacking options means it could be difficult for the 26-year-old to force himself into his first-team plans.

De Zerbi said: "There is the possibility for him to change team because he’s not playing a lot, but [Deniz] Undav is an important player for us.

"He’s not playing a lot of games because [Evan] Ferguson played well, he scored goals, [Danny] Welbeck is an important player, [Adam] Lallana is a teacher on the pitch for us."

Sunderland, West Brom and Norwich City are amongst a number of Championship clubs that have been credited with an interest in Undav this window.

Leyton Orient reject Middlesbrough bid

League Two leaders Leyton Orient have rejected a bid from Middlesbrough for Daniel Nkrumah. Despite not making an appearance for Richie Wellens’ side this season after spending the first half of the campaign on loan at Welling United, Orient are aiming to keep hold of the 19-year-old this month.

Nkrumah’s contract at Brisbane Road expires at the end of the season, however, Boro are expected to submit another offer for the striker. West Brom have also been linked with a move for Nkrumah this month.

Blackpool ‘eye’ Tottenham Hotspur midfielder

Blackpool have shown an interest in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harvey White - according to Football Insider. They report that Blackpool are one of a number of EFL sides that are eyeing a loan move for the 21-year-old this month.

White made his first-team debut for Spurs with a four minute cameo during their 4-0 win over Crystal Palace earlier this month. Although White has no Championship experience, he did spend half a season on-loan at Portsmouth in 2021.

