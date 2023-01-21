Reports over a departure for Wright in January came largely out of the blue with Aberdeen emerging as one of the potential destinations for the Australian. The Dons are reportedly interested in a loan deal for the 30-year-old, although Tony Mowbray insisted recently that the defender is ‘very much part of his plans’ at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, Wright has fallen down the pecking order at Sunderland and, alongside speculation linking him with a move to Pittodrie, he could also be set for a reunion with former Black Cats boss Lee Johnson.

Bailey Wright has been linked with a reunion with Lee Johnson at Hibs (Picture by FRANK REID)

After coaching the Australian at Bristol City, Johnson brought Wright to Wearside on-loan in January 2020 before making his move into a permanent transfer in the summer. Now at SPL side Hibernian, Johnson has spoken about the potential of a reunion with Wright this month.

Johnson said: “Bails has been my captain twice at two different clubs. He’s a good player. Unfortunately I can’t talk about it because he’s not my player, he’s a Sunderland player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will take the best possible players for the best possible price. We are looking for players who can hit the ground running.

“You don’t want to spend six to eight weeks trying to get someone fit. It’s not an easy window to get that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are taking someone off a subs’ bench who’s been idle for a while, or a young player who’s maybe not experienced the tempo, or an older player who needs a consistent flow of games then that’s a bit delicate for any club in this window. We need instant impact, not six to eight weeks.”