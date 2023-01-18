The 30-year-old played a key part in the Black Cats’ promotion from League One last season but has started just six league games following their promotion to the Championship.

According to The Scottish Daily Express, Aberdeen are among a number of clubs who are interested in a loan move for Wright, who signed a new two-year contract on Wearside last summer.

Aberdeen are said to be tracking several English and European targets this month, with Darren Mowbray, the younger brother of Sunderland boss Tony, working as the club’s head of recruitment.

Bailey Wright playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland do now appear well stocked at centre-back, with Daniel Ballard, Danny Batth, Aji Alese and Luke O’Nien providing competition along with Wright.

The Australian centre-back is an influential figure in the Black Cats’ dressing room, though, and recently spoke about the potential of the squad.

"I think the momentum from last season and wanting to finish as high up the table as possible has continued for us this season," said Wright.

"For sure it is a stronger division but we back ourselves.

"We are still inexperienced as a squad, I guess you could say, but with inexperience comes a lot of excitement.

"I think we've got a lot of potential in the squad and in the team to keep on developing and progressing, which is massively important.