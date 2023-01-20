Wright has been linked with moves to Aberdeen and Hibernian, but as it stands he is firmly in contention to start against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

Luke O'Nien is suspended for the game, Aji Alese and Dennis Cirkin both remain sidelined with injury and Mowbray has hinted that he may be facing some additional issues in defence.

As such, Wright remains a crucial part of his plans.

However, the head coach conceded that could potentially change if he gets all of his defenders back available before the end of the window.

"I think at this moment - listen I speak to all the players when I feel there's any issues," Mowbray said on Friday afternoon.

"At this moment Bailey Wright is very much part of our plans and there's potentially a chance for him to start on Sunday depending on the result of a scan that's happening today.

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright

"It's not in my mind to think about him staying or going, and publicly I wouldn't want to talk too much about any player's situation.

"What I would say is that if everyone is fit and available, we potentially have an overload of five or six defenders. If I want to play three at the back then one or two makes the bench, if I play with a four then I can't have three sat on the bench.

"I always think about the individual in these situations, and the human side of me will always consider whether it's right for a player to explore avenues where they might play regularly. I'd always be sympathetic to that - but we have to put the football club first and the football club might need them and therefore they're not going anywhere."

Sunderland have also been linked with a move for Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell, who is currently on loan at Millwall but struggling for regular minutes.