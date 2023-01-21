News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sunderland transfer news: Brighton manager reveals major Deniz Undav update

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has provided a revealing update about striker Deniz Undav.

By Richard Mennear
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Undav joined the Seagulls from Belgian side Union Saint Gilloise last January but has struggled to make an impact on the south coast. With just eight Premier League appearances to his name this season, totalling 94 minutes of action, the 26-year-old could be allowed to leave the Amex Stadium on a temporary basis this month - although he did find the net in his last appearance for Brighton in their FA Cup clash with Middlesbrough earlier this month.

Read More
The Sunderland January transfers in play as search steps up including latest on ...
Hide Ad

A number of clubs are interested including West Brom, Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall with Sunderland also linked with a loan move.

Sunderland have been linked with signing Brighton striker Deniz Undav this window (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Sunderland have seen their forward options depleted this month following Ellis Simms’ recall by Everton, leaving Ross Stewart as Tony Mowbray’s only recognised senior centre-forward.

De Zerbi – when asked if the striker was part of his plans this season – told reporters: "There is the possibility for him to change team because he’s not playing a lot, but [Deniz] Undav is an important player for us.

Hide Ad

"He’s not playing a lot of games because [Evan] Ferguson played well, he scored goals, [Danny] Welbeck is an important player, [Adam] Lallana is a teacher on the pitch for us."

Meanwhile, Tony Mowbray has hinted that Bailey Wright could leave the club this month, but insists that it isn't something he could consider at this moment in time.Wright has been linked with moves to Aberdeen and Hibernian, but as it stands he is firmly in contention to start against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

Tony MowbraySunderlandBrightonAmex Stadium