Middlesbrough boss anticipates ‘terrific’ Sunderland encounter with huge play-off ramifications
Michael Carrick is anticipating a ‘terrific’ game when his Middlesbrough side take on Sunderland.
Sunderland host Boro at the weekend in a game that could have huge ramifications on the race for the play-offs. The Black Cats sit six places below their opponents heading into the match, knowing a win would see them move to within a point of Carrick’s side.
It’s set to be an intriguing game at the Stadium of Light, one that the Boro boss is looking forward to. Carrick said: “Middlesbrough vs Sunderland is a terrific game.
“I love the rivalry and the competition within this area of the country, the passion is fantastic, and it’s my first derby as a manager.
“We’re close in the league table, and for everyone around it, it’s a big game. They’re playing well, we’re playing well, I’m hugely looking forward to it.
“I’ve had mixed experiences over the years going to Sunderland, and hopefully this will be one of the better ones."