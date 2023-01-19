Sunderland host Boro at the weekend in a game that could have huge ramifications on the race for the play-offs. The Black Cats sit six places below their opponents heading into the match, knowing a win would see them move to within a point of Carrick’s side.

It’s set to be an intriguing game at the Stadium of Light, one that the Boro boss is looking forward to. Carrick said: “Middlesbrough vs Sunderland is a terrific game.

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“I love the rivalry and the competition within this area of the country, the passion is fantastic, and it’s my first derby as a manager.

“We’re close in the league table, and for everyone around it, it’s a big game. They’re playing well, we’re playing well, I’m hugely looking forward to it.

