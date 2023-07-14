According to L’Equipe, Qatari side Al-Duhail are ‘on the verge’ of signing Isaac Lihadji. The 21-year-old only joined Sunderland in January after making the switch from Lille, however, reports in France suggest his time on Wearsie may already be coming to an end.

Lihadji has made six appearances under Tony Mowbray during his time at the club. Reports elsewhere also suggest that Lihadji may be joined by a fellow Championship player in Qatar.

Southampton’s Ibrahim Diallo could also be on his way to Al-Duhai with the midfielder reportedly not in new boss Russell Martin’s first-team plans. Diallo’s current contract at St Mary’s expires at the end of next season and the 24-year-old made just 18 appearances in the Premier League last season and couldn’t help prevent the Saints from slipping into the second-tier.

Here, we round-up all the other stories that have emerged from around the Championship:

Luton Town sign Birmingham City star

Birmingham City have announced that midfielder Tahith Chong has signed for Premier League new boys Luton Town. The news comes just weeks after the Blues lost the services of Jobe Bellingham to Sunderland.

The 23-year-old has moved to Kenilworth Road for a reported fee of £4m as the Hatters prepare for their first ever season of Premier League football. Prior to his move, Chong spent two years at St Andrew’s, scoring five goals and registering eight assists in 61 games for the club.

Sheffield Wednesday announce coaching additions

New Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has added three familiar faces to his backroom staff ahead of the Owls’ pre-season camp in Spain. Munoz, who replaced Darren Moore as Owls boss, previously worked with the trio during his time as Watford manager.

A statement from the club read: “Xisco Munõz has added to his backroom staff with three coaches joining the Owls.

“Miguel Muñoz takes the role of assistant manager at Hillsborough… Roberto Cuesta Roman and Antonella Brambilla enter S6 as first team coach and goalkeeper coach respectively.