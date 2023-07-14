Sunderland have made four new signings this summer - but are still looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2023/24 Championship season.

The Black Cats squad are preparing for their first friendly match of this summer’s pre-season tour in America against San Antonio over the weekend.

Here are some of the latest Sunderland-related transfer rumours from around the web:

Teenage striker linked

Sunderland are still looking to sign another striker this summer, with Ross Stewart expected to miss the start of the season as he recovers from an Achilles injury.

The Black Cats are one of several clubs to be linked with 18-year-old forward Eliezer Mayenda, who made 15 appearances for second-tier French side Sochaux last season.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, ‘Sunderland are very interested in the idea of ​​​​recovering the Spanish striker,’ with Sochaux facing financial difficulties which may force them to sell some of their young talent.

Manchester United forward attracting interest

It’s also been claimed Sunderland are one of several clubs interested in a loan move for Manchester United forward Noam Emeran.

According to Foot Mercato, Sunderland and Coventry are among the clubs interested in the 20-year-old, while European clubs such as Anderlecht and Vitesse Arnhem are also tracking the player.

Emeran has been part of Manchester United’s senior squad during pre-season and scored the side’s opening goal during a 2-0 win over Leeds in Oslo.

Goalkeeper search latest

Finally, Sunderland are looking to sign a new goalkeeper this summer following Alex Bass’ loan move to AFC Wimbledon.

The Black Cats have been credited with interest in Manchester United stopper Nathan Bishop, yet the 23-year-old is not being allowed to leave Old Trafford at this stage.

According to The Athletic, United have blocked an approach from Sunderland as they look to secure other goalkeeper targets.

David De Gea’s departure has left the Red Devils short of goalkeeper options as they pursue a move for Inter Milan stopper Andre Onana.