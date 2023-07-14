News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland and Southampton players linked with shock exits as overseas club pursues transfer deals

The latest Sunderland transfer rumours as Isaac Lihadji is linked with a shock move away from the club.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 11:12 BST

Sunderland winger Isaac Lihadji has been linked with a shock move away from the club.

The 21-year-old winger only joined the Black Cats in January, arriving from French club Lille on a two-and-a-half-year deal - with a club option of a further year.

Lihadji only made six Championship appearances in the second half of the 2022/23 season, due to the form of Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke and Amad, as Sunderland mounted a late play-off push.

The Frenchman is still yet to start a competitive match for Sunderland but has travelled with the squad for their pre-season tour of the USA.

Yet according to French newspaper L’Équipe, Lihadji and Southampton midfielder Ibrahima Diallo are ‘on the verge’ of joining Qatari side Al-Duhail.

Diallo, 24, made 18 Premier League appearances for Southampton last season, as The Saints were relegated from the top-flight, and has a year left on his contract at St Mary’s.

