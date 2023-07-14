Sunderland and Southampton players linked with shock exits as overseas club pursues transfer deals
The latest Sunderland transfer rumours as Isaac Lihadji is linked with a shock move away from the club.
The 21-year-old winger only joined the Black Cats in January, arriving from French club Lille on a two-and-a-half-year deal - with a club option of a further year.
Lihadji only made six Championship appearances in the second half of the 2022/23 season, due to the form of Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke and Amad, as Sunderland mounted a late play-off push.
The Frenchman is still yet to start a competitive match for Sunderland but has travelled with the squad for their pre-season tour of the USA.
Yet according to French newspaper L’Équipe, Lihadji and Southampton midfielder Ibrahima Diallo are ‘on the verge’ of joining Qatari side Al-Duhail.
Diallo, 24, made 18 Premier League appearances for Southampton last season, as The Saints were relegated from the top-flight, and has a year left on his contract at St Mary’s.