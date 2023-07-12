Sunderland are set to travel to America during their pre-season preparations for 2023-24 – but who is Tony Mowbray be taking on the trip?

The Black Cats won 4-3 at Mariners Park against South Shields during their first pre-season friendly then winning 3-2 later in the day against Gateshead at the Gateshead International Stadium.

Sunderland now face a trip to the USA where they will face San Antonio, New Mexico and North Carolina before returning to England to play Real Mallorca at the Stadium of Light and Hartlepool United at The Vic.

Here, though, we take a look at how Mowbray’s travelling party to America is shaping up after the club confirmed the 26 players heading stateside:

1 . KIRKBY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Ranel Young (left) of Liverpool and Matthew Young of Sunderland watch as Ranel's shot hits the post on December 3, 2022 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) The 16-year-old stopper, who signed a two-year scholarship deal with Sunderland this summer, has been included in Tony Mowbray's 26-man squad. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC Photo Sales

2 . Anthony Patterson Anthony Patterson played every league game for Sunderland last season and looks set to continue as the club's number one stopper. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . Niall Huggins Niall Huggins played well in midfield during Sunderland's pre-season game against Gateshead Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

4 . Trai Hume The right-back will likely be Tony Mowbray's first option at the start of the season. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales