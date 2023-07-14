Sunderland AFC transfers: The Black Cats have been linked with a whole host of players this summer.

The transfer window has been open for over a month now and Sunderland have already concluded four deals to strengthen Tony Mowbray’s squad.

However, the club are still looking to be active in the transfer market and have been linked with a large number of players since the window opened in June.

Here, we take a look at every player that has been rumoured with a move to the Stadium of Light this summer, whether or not a move is likely or not, and rank them by their ‘market value’ according to Transfermarkt.

(note: figures have been converted from euros to sterling)

Do any of these surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . Nectarios Triantis Market value according to Transfermarkt = £210k Photo Sales

2 . Nathan Bishop Market value according to Transfermarkt = £250k Photo Sales

3 . Ben House Market value according to Transfermarkt = £250k Photo Sales

4 . Josh Key Market value according to Transfermarkt = £430k Photo Sales