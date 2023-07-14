News you can trust since 1873
By Joe Buck
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:07 BST

The transfer window has been open for over a month now and Sunderland have already concluded four deals to strengthen Tony Mowbray’s squad.

However, the club are still looking to be active in the transfer market and have been linked with a large number of players since the window opened in June.

Here, we take a look at every player that has been rumoured with a move to the Stadium of Light this summer, whether or not a move is likely or not, and rank them by their ‘market value’ according to Transfermarkt.

(note: figures have been converted from euros to sterling)

Do any of these surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Market value according to Transfermarkt = £210k

1. Nectarios Triantis

Market value according to Transfermarkt = £210k

Photo Sales
Market value according to Transfermarkt = £250k

2. Nathan Bishop

Market value according to Transfermarkt = £250k

Photo Sales
Market value according to Transfermarkt = £250k

3. Ben House

Market value according to Transfermarkt = £250k

Photo Sales
Market value according to Transfermarkt = £430k

4. Josh Key

Market value according to Transfermarkt = £430k

Photo Sales
