Where are Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday predicted to finish in this season’s Championship ahead of Friday night’s game?

Sunderland will face a severe test of their promotion credentials when they travel to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

The Sky Sports cameras will be on hand as Regis Le Bris’ side look to close the gap to the automatic promotion places by completing a league double over the Owls - although that will be no easy task as the hosts know they can move to within three points of the play-off places if they can claim a win. The Black Cats will be hoping to bounce back from consecutive defeats against Leeds United and Hull City against a Wednesday side that have won just one of their last five games.

Despite neither side being in sparkling form, they both remain in the hunt for promotion into the Premier League and Owls boss Danny Rohl has already warned his players of the threat that Sunderland will pose on Friday night.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Owls head coach said: “I think they had a good momentum. They started well in the season. They have an exciting team, a good balance between mixed and experienced. But they feel as well it's a long, long race. It's not just a sprint. You have to be ready for a long race and this is 46 games. Now they come also in the period where maybe it's a little bit harder to take points. I think every team - even the top teams - every team has such a period in the season where you miss a little bit the momentum, you miss a little bit of luck in certain situations. But this is football, this is the Championship and I think our job is now to pull back the games to our side. If we can do this, then it looks good.”

Both sides will hope to boost their push for promotion by taking the honours in front of the cameras - but where are they predicted to finish in this season’s Championship as an exciting season rapidly approaches its final stages? Ahead of a big night at Hillsborough, we take a look at the latest predicted final Championship table with the help of the stats experts at OPTA.

Where are Sunderland predicted to finish in this season’s Championship?

1st. Leeds United - 100 points 2nd. Sheffield United - 91 points 3rd. Burnley - 91 points 4th. Sunderland - 81 points 5th. West Bromwich Albion - 69 points 6th. Coventry City - 69 points 7th. Blackburn Rovers - 68 points 8th. Bristol City - 65 points 9th. Middlesbrough - 65 points 10th. Watford - 65 points 11th. Norwich City - 64 points 12th. Sheffield Wednesday - 62 points 13th. Millwall - 60 points 14th. Preston North End - 59 points 15th. QPR - 58 points 16th. Portsmouth - 54 points 17th. Swansea City - 54 points 18th. Stoke City - 50 points 19th. Cardiff City - 50 points 20th. Hull City - 49 points 21st. Stoke City - 49 points 22nd. Plymouth Argyle - 43 points 23rd. Derby County - 42 points 24th. Luton Town - 41 points