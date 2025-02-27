Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Friday evening.

Sunderland will be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Friday evening. The Black Cats lost back-to-back matches against Leeds United and Hull City last week, and now find themselves eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places as a result.

For their part, Wednesday are 13th in the table heading into the weekend, and are six points adrift of the play-off places with 12 matches left to play. The last time they faced Sunderland was back in August, with the Black Cats running out comfortable 4-0 winners at the Stadium of Light.

Reflecting on his side’s performance that afternoon, Wednesday boss Rohl said: “Today, we didn't really get into the game. After 10 minutes you have a feeling as a manager, if you are making the runs, if you are sharp enough, today it was a bit off. This [defeat] is also because of our opponent, and we should never forget we always have an opponent who will try good things with good players. They did well today and for us it is still about learning, learning, learning, improve.

“We know they are man to man press, especially in this position. From us, all the dangerous actions were from where we played behind instead of in front and this was a clear message in the match plan, where we want to attack them. They [Sunderland] did well, we can learn from this game, we have to learn from this game. When you win games it is always easy to have togetherness but it's also about staying together, taking the right things from the defeat and going forward.”

Here’s everything you need to know about how to follow all of the action from Friday’s reverse fixture...

When does Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland kick off?

Sunderland will play Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Friday evening, with proceedings scheduled to get underway at 8pm GMT.

Is Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland on TV?

Yes, Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm. Viewers without a Sky TV subscription can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership, which will allow them to watch the match in its entirety. A NOW day pass costs £14.99, or customers can purchase a rolling month-long membership for £26 per month for the first six months. Find full details here.

How else can I follow Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the match with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett. Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo. Our writers Phil Smith and James Copley will bring you all the latest team news, updates, and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

Can I get tickets for Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland?

Away tickets for Sunderland’s trip to Hillsborough are no longer available, with the Black Cats set to take 3,808 supporters with them to the Steel City on Friday evening.

