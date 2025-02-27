Pierre Ekwah has been discussing his future

Sunderland loanee Pierre Ekwah has insisted that his main focus is helping new club Saint Etienne avoid relegation from the French top flight as speculation continues to mount over his long-term future.

The midfielder left Wearside to link up with the Ligue 1 outfit on a temporary basis during the latter stages of the summer transfer window, and since then, has established himself as a regular fixture of their starting XI, making 19 league appearances thus far. Ekwah and his Saint Etienne teammates have endured a tricky campaign, however, with the club currently languishing in a relegation play-off spot, just two points clear of the automatic drop zone.

As for the Sunderland man himself, it is unclear at this stage as to where he will be playing his football next season. It is understood that Saint Etienne retain the option to sign him on a permanent basis for a fee of around £6 million, while recent reports have suggested that the Black Cats have no intention of reintegrating him back into their squad at the Stadium of Light.

But despite the ongoing uncertainty, Ekwah has insisted that he is fully focused, first and foremost, on helping Saint Etienne to beat the drop before making any kind of decision on his future.

As quoted by Foot-Sur 7, he said: “The main thing is to get out of this complicated situation and ensure the maintenance of the club. My goal is to raise my level of play, perform better and better serve the team. My personal case, I really put it aside.”

Ekwah also opened up on his decision to join Saint Etienne in the first place, stating: “I spoke with the former coach [Olivier Dall’Oglio], but also with the sporting director [Loic Perrin]. What they had to say appealed to me, especially the ASSE club project. I wanted to discover the French championship and, of course, play in Ligue 1.”

In a recent interview Allez Les Lions, Ekwah reflected more broadly on the challenges he has faced since returning to his home country on loan. He said: “I’ve had good times and bad times. I'm kind of on the same wave as the team.

“Of course, I'm a first team player so what's happening concerns me completely. My level wasn't really stable, a bit like the team. This is the first time I've been in such a situation so I'm still learning. “This is my first season in the top flight so from my point of view, you have to redouble your efforts, do things you haven't done. If you're in this situation, it means there are things you haven’t done. You have to question yourself. You have to give it your all in every training session."

