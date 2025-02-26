Sunderland travel to Hillsborough on Friday evening

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has delivered an optimistic update on the fitness status of injured duo Dominic Iorfa and Akin Famewo, but has also confirmed that neither will be available for his side’s Championship clash with Sunderland on Friday evening.

Both defenders have been sidelined for considerable lengths of time this season, with Famewo out since October and Iorfa since early January. In past discussions, Rohl has suggested that the aim was to have the pair back in contention by the international break at the end of March.

But in a further update, the Wednesday boss has suggested that Iorfa in particular could be in line for a more immediate return - although the understanding is that he will not be part of the Owls’ squad against Sunderland.

As quoted by The Star, Rohl said: “We are on a schedule. The only thing with Dom is that we first said we would give him two extra weeks because it was a second injury in a short time. Normally with this injury you can carry on earlier but it was a decision from our side to give him a little bit more time.

“The good thing is that he trained now this week and it is now about next week, making sure he can go again. We will train with him on a bigger pitch, where he comes through the acceleration and the longer sprints. It is good to see him and in the short term hopefully by the international break we will have one more option.”

With regards to Famewo, Rohl has hinted that the centre-back could be back in training before the international break, but is likely to undergo a period of gradual acclimatisation to help build his fitness up after several months on the treatment table.

He added: “With Akin he has a review from the doctor and he is still to wait for 16 weeks and after that he is allowed and can go to the team training. Maybe 10 days before the international break he can start to train with the team, but this is the best case. You never know of the reaction after the first training session with the team, but it goes in the right direction.”

Rohl has also suggested that Dutch winger Anthony Musaba will not be available for Sunderland’s visit to Hillsborough later this week. He said: "At first it looked good, he trained on Sunday [a week ago] but he got a small reaction, now he has had two rejections.

"I hope it is this week, then next week and then before Plymouth he is back. Sometimes at first an issue starts in one part of the body and then maybe with some different movements it goes into another part.

“It is a shame but he is positive and I think he will be available for the end of the season, maybe the last eight or nine games. We are working on it, he is still positive. It is harder of course to have him out of the squad.”