Sunderland are pushing for a return to the Premier League this season

Former Sunderland defender Darren Williams has insisted that the automatic promotion places are still “reachable” for the Black Cats this season, despite the eight-point gap that currently separates his old club from second place in the Championship.

Regis Le Bris’ side suffered a double disappointment last week when they slumped to a late defeat against Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday before coming unstuck against relegation-threatened Hull City on home soil on Saturday lunchtime. That pair of results leaves Sunderland some distance behind the top two, with Sheffield United currently eight points ahead of the Black Cats following a late defeat of their own at the hands of Leeds on Monday. Also ahead of Le Bris’ men are Burnley, who are two points behind the Blades at the time of writing.

But while the table may make for sobering reading from a Mackem perspective, Williams is of the belief that there is still plenty left to play for over the final 12 matches of the regular league schedule.

Speaking during an appearance on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport podcast, he said: “It can be [done] yeah, definitely, without a shadow of a doubt. You know, I wouldn't take my eye off second spot, to be quite honest. You know, I think it's reachable.

“Listen, it might be a glimmer of hope that we get into second spot. Obviously, with having two knocks with the injuries here that we've just taken on board [Dan Ballard and Enzo Le Fée were both taken off with apparent hamstring problems against Hull City], fatigue, etc. But there's no way on earth that we cannot make that. But you've got to be realistic and think you can't just rely on the fact that we're 12 points [into] the play-offs because then that complacency kicks in.”

Williams’ comments somewhat echo those of Sunderland stalwart Luke O’Nien, who reacted to the Black Cats’ loss against Hull by maintaining that Le Bris’ side will keep on pushing until the final day of the season. He said: “It's game-by-game. What we do, the systems we play, every game we play, we've got to evolve and maybe we didn't do that today, but tomorrow will be a big day for us where the team will get better if we watch it. I've said it from the start of the season, from the very first game. We’ve won games and been at the top to where we are at the minute right now.

“There's a hell of a lot of work to do. When you win a game, if you go into first or second, it's irrelevant. It's where you are on the 46th game that's the most important. So there's a lot of minutes to be played, a lot of points to get picked up and our focus isn't just to win a game, look at the table and get all emotional. It's win, lose, reflect, make sure the team moves forward and go towards the next game.”