Luke O’Nien has responded to boos from the Sunderland home end after the loss to Hull City on Saturday

Sunderland defender Luke O’Nien has addressed the crowd’s reaction to the Hull City loss at the Stadium of Light - and detailed how he will attempt to lift his teammates.

The Black Cats lost their second game on the bounce in the Championship last Saturday 1-0 to league strugglers Hull City. The result promoted some minor booing from the crowd at the Stadium of Light after Sunderland turned in a poor display.

The loss marked the first time Sunderland had lost at home in the Championship since the last game of the 2023-24 season against Sheffield Wednesday. The result was also head coach Régis Le Bris’ first home league loss since joining the club last summer. After the game, club captain O’Nien addressed the reaction from supporters and detailed the conversations with teammates that will follow the loss.

Luke O’Nien’s response to Sunderland fans booing after Hull City

“Yeah, there were a few grumblings from myself as well,” O’Nien said when asked about Sunderland fans after the game against Hull City. “I don't like losing football. Anyone not grumbling, I think that's human nature to not win and to grumble. I think my wife was like it as well. It's human nature. You always want to win. You want to demand from each other.

“You want to be better. As long as you do it in a healthy and positive way where we're all put in the right direction, that's all you can do. The fans are massively important. I sometimes tend to zone out of the crowd because I'm focused on what I need to do. I just crack on with the job. When the crowd is right behind us, we can see what it does to our position. It's our job as players to do our job first. If we do that well enough, we'll have their support as well.”

How Luke O’Nien will attempt to lift the spirit of his teammates

“It comes with the conversations you have, the energy you go in the next day, whether you're down or whether you have the conversations,” O’Nien said when asked how he would lift his teammates. “I think it's getting in groups, defensive units, attacking units, just again. You want to review a game without the emotion. I think that's why it's important that you do that on Sundays and not straight after a game, where the emotion has died down a little bit and you can see it for what it actually is rather than the emotion taken away from the facts of the game.

“It's a bit of perspective. I go home, spend a bit of time with my kids, get kicked around by them and then come in tomorrow looking to be a better person, better player and better teammate. That's all you can do. There's loads of good work that's gone on. Obviously, the game takes the centre point and we're all guilty of just looking at a game in isolation. That's how the season's been when there's a lot of good work. But people only remember what you did today. Tomorrow's a new day and Friday you can go put in a good performance, win and people forget about this.”