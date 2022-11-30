Sunderland and Millwall to promote ‘Inside Out’ campaign ahead of Championship clash
Sunderland return to Championship action at the weekend when they host Millwall - and the occasion will give players a chance to promote local charity If U Care Share.
Sunderland and Millwall to wear special If U Care Share shirts
Players of Sunderland and Millwall will wear specially designed t-shirts ahead of their game at the Stadium of Light on Saturday to promote If U Care Share’s annual mental health campaign. Both teams will promote the ‘Inside Out’ campaign that aims to help people get their feelings out in the open and start conversations to save lives.
Both sides will wear the shirts during the warm-up and, speaking about the campaign, If U Care Share founder Matthew Smith said: “Everyday is suicide prevention day but the Inside Out campaign is a brilliant way to get that message out to people.
“Football is such a powerful tool to carry these messages and it is wonderful that Sunderland and Millwall will promote Inside Out by wearing the t-shirts, as we had originally planned in September. They will play their part in spreading a message which saves lives.
“The If U Care Share Foundation was set up to support those bereaved by or at risk of suicide and preventing any family from experiencing what we felt when we lost my brother, Daniel. The Inside Out campaign is now in its seventh year and this year, as the cost of living crisis hits, it is more important than ever to raise awareness of the support that is available, both for individuals and families."
Amad Diallo’s Manchester United future reports
According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are ‘open to recalling certain players on loan in the January transfer window’ with Diallo believed to be one such player that could look to ‘establish himself in the first-team squad’ if given the opportunity at Old Trafford. The 20 year old, who spent the second-half of last campaign on-loan at Rangers, has played out wide and through the middle for the Black Cats this season, scoring three goals and grabbing one assist in 13 appearances in the Championship.