Sunderland and Millwall to promote ‘Inside Out’ campaign ahead of Championship clash

Here is all the latest news from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Sunderland and Millwall to wear special If U Care Share shirts

Sunderland and Millwall players will promote If U Care Share's 'Inside Out' campaign (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

Players of Sunderland and Millwall will wear specially designed t-shirts ahead of their game at the Stadium of Light on Saturday to promote If U Care Share’s annual mental health campaign. Both teams will promote the ‘Inside Out’ campaign that aims to help people get their feelings out in the open and start conversations to save lives.

Both sides will wear the shirts during the warm-up and, speaking about the campaign, If U Care Share founder Matthew Smith said: “Everyday is suicide prevention day but the Inside Out campaign is a brilliant way to get that message out to people.

“Football is such a powerful tool to carry these messages and it is wonderful that Sunderland and Millwall will promote Inside Out by wearing the t-shirts, as we had originally planned in September. They will play their part in spreading a message which saves lives.

“The If U Care Share Foundation was set up to support those bereaved by or at risk of suicide and preventing any family from experiencing what we felt when we lost my brother, Daniel. The Inside Out campaign is now in its seventh year and this year, as the cost of living crisis hits, it is more important than ever to raise awareness of the support that is available, both for individuals and families."

