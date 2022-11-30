The Ivory Coast international has scored three goals in his last five appearances for the Black Cats and started five successive matches in the Championship.

It has been reported that United have an option to recall Amad at the start of next year, while the Manchester Evening News have claimed the Premier League club are “open to recalling certain players on loan in the January transfer window.”

The same publication has also stated The Red Devils remain hopeful ‘Amad can establish himself in the first-team squad' at Old Trafford, and that he needs “a run of 10 games" to showcase his qualities."

Amad Diallo celebrates after scoring for Sunderland against Birmingham.

United signed Amad January 2021 from Italian side Atalanta for a reported fee of £25 million, excluding add-ons, on a five-year contract - with the option of an extra year.

Amad has made just nine senior appearances for United, with his only goal coming in a Europa League match against AC Milan last year.

While he has played as a central striker for Sunderland, the 20-year-old has been much more effective on the right for the Black Cats.

With Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho competing for attacking places at Old Trafford, Amad would probably still find himself someway down the pecking order at the Premier League club.