Encouraging Ross Stewart news as Sunderland prepare for Millwall and West Brom fixtures

Ross Stewart and Daniel Ballard have both been pictured on the Academy of Light training pitches ahead of Sunderland’s Championship match against Millwall.

By Joe Nicholson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Black Cats will play their first competitive fixture for three weeks when they face The Lions at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, following the Championship’s World Cup break.

Sunderland will have defensive trio Lynden Gooch, Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese available again, after all three returned from injury during a friendly match against Al-Shabab last week.

Stewart and Ballard have been sidelined with long-term setbacks, yet Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray said the pair 'aren't far away' during the squad’s warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

Stewart has since been training with the main group following the team's return to Wearside, while Ballard has also been stepping up his recovery on the grass.

After facing Millwall, Sunderland have nine days until their next league fixture when they’ll host West Brom on Monday, December 12.

Ross Stewart after scoring for Sunderland. Picture by Frank Reid
