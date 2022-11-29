Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and Millwall:

When is Sunderland vs Millwall?

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Millwall will take place on Saturday, December 3. Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is at 12:30pm.

Tony Mowbray

Is Sunderland vs Millwall on TV or being streamed on SAFSEE?

Sunderland’s game with Huddersfield Town will be broadcast on TV by Sky Sports. Fans in the United Kingdom won’t be able to stream the game on SAFSEE. However, fans outside of the UK will be able to stream the clash on SAFSEE.

Sunderland fans who don’t have access to Sky Go can stream the game on their mobile devices and tablet. If you don’t subscribe to Sky Go, you can purchase a day pass for Now TV for a one-off payment.

How else can I follow Sunderland vs Millwall?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What’s the latest team news ahead of Sunderland vs Millwall?

On the fitness of Dan Ballard and Ross Stewart, head coach Tony Mowbray recently said: “We have some more longer-term injuries in Dan Ballard and Ross Stewart – they’re not far away, they’re on the grass and training with their boots on, just not in with the team all the time at the moment but they wont be too far away.

“I said weeks ago it’s going to exciting if and when we get a fully-fit squad and everyone to choose from. I think we’ve got plenty of positives and and options against the different teams we play to be able to give them different types of problems.”

What are the latest betting odds for Sunderland vs Millwall?

Sunderland win: 8/5

Draw: 21/10

Millwall win: 7/4

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Can I get tickets for Sunderland vs Millwall?