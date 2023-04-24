News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland and Manchester United's Amad Diallo reacts after missing out on EFL award to Bristol City man

Sunderland forward Amad missed out on being named the EFL Championship Young Player of the Season – and has reacted on social media.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 07:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 07:37 BST

The award instead went to Bristol City’s Alex Scott, who also beat Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney to the prize.

Scott, 19, has made 40 Championship appearances this term, registering five assists and one goal from a central midfield role.

In contrast, Amad, who is on a season-long loan from Manchester United, has scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 35 Championship appearances, while Hackney has four assists and three goals in 32 games for Boro.

Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom was named the Championship Player of the Season, ahead of Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres and Burnley’s Josh Brownhill.

The Championship Manager of the Season went to Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, who had been nominated alongside Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick and Coventry’s Mark Robbins.

After the winners were announced, Amad took to Twitter, posting: “Youg player, who?” alongside three laughing emojis.

Bristol City then retweeted Amad’s tweet with the caption: “Oh his name's Alex Scott and he is so wonderful...”

Amad Diallo playing for Sunderland.Amad Diallo playing for Sunderland.
Amad Diallo playing for Sunderland.

Scott was also named in the Championship team of the season, which included four players from league leaders Burnley.

Championship team of the season in full:

Goalkeeper: Ben Wilson (Coventry City); Defenders: Connor Roberts (Burnley), Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Ian Maatsen (Burnley); Midfielders: Alex Scott (Bristol City), Josh Brownhill (Burnley), Nathan Tella (Burnley); Forward: Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough), Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry City)

