Sunderland and Wolves are currently the two “most active” clubs in the ongoing transfer battle for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Amine Adli, according to reports.

The Moroccan international was touted as a possible target for the Black Cats earlier in the week, with the player supposedly eager to seal a move to secure more regular first team opportunities this summer. For their part, Leverkusen are said to value him between £23 million and £26 million.

As per online outlet TEAMtalk, West Ham are also in the running for Adli’s signature, but are currently being outmuscled by Sunderland and Wolves, who are seemingly on track for a direct tussle to land the forward.

Speaking recently about Adli’s situation, Leverkusen chief Simon Rolfes conceded that the 25-year-old attacker is weighing up his future amid concerns over playing time in a highly competitive squad at the BayArena.

He said: “Of course, players who have been here for a long time are concerned with their personal situation and are looking at their chances of playing time. We know that we have many good players who are of interest to other clubs.

“That's the way it is, and that's certainly the case with Amine. There's no need to beat around the bush. He has the ambition to be an important player and to play a lot. That’s why the situation is perhaps a little more open for him at the moment, even though I believe he has the qualities to play a very important role for us. We have no increased interest in forcing anything.”

Aston Villa step up Baris Alper Yilmaz transfer pursuit

Elsewhere, Fotospor report that Aston Villa have stepped their efforts to lure Galatasaray wide man Baris Alper Yilmaz to the Premier League this summer by increasing their bid for the player to £17 million.

The Turkish international has emerged as an apparent target for Sunderland in recent days, with an update from his home country suggesting that the Black Cats were weighing up an approach for a talent who is supposedly valued at anywhere between £26 million and £35 million by his current employers.

To that end, Villa are still some way short of Galatasaray’s mooted asking price, but seem intent on upping their offers incrementally. As well as Unai Emery’s side and Sunderland, the likes of West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Atalanta, and RB Leipzig are all said to be keeping tabs on the 25-year-old as well.

Speaking in an interview with Sporx in his home country, Yilmaz has admitted that he hopes he will one day be given an opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League. He said: "I also want to play in Europe. I want to represent my club and Turkey. It will be with the club's approval.

"Because of my speed, the fans think I can play in England. Hopefully it will come true one day. We came this far thanks to Galatasaray. Hopefully, one day everything will come true and happen."