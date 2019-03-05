Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Bristol Rovers build-up as Spurs loanee ruled-out Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say It's matchday, and Sunderland have the chance to reach a Wembley Cup final against Bristol Rovers in the Checkatrade Trophy. Scroll down to catch-up on all the build-up ahead of the game: Sunderland captain George Honeyman scores against Plymouth Argyle. Who are the three trialists from Chelsea, Wolves and Peterborough who played for Sunderland Under-23s at Aston Villa? Jack Ross opens up on Wembley hopes and why he wants to deliver for Sunderland supporters