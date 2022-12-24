Sunderland AFC transfer news: Preston North End boss reveals ‘interest’ in Cats-linked Aston Villa ace

Here is all the latest transfer gossip from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Preston ‘eye’ Sunderland-linked midfielder

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Cameron Archer of Aston Villa runs ahead of Joao Palhinha of Fulham during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on October 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has revealed his club are interested in signing Aston Villa's Cameron Archer on-loan, should the 21 year old be allowed to leave Villa Park next month. Archer was heavily-linked with a move to the Championship in summer, however, then boss Steven Gerrard wanted to have Archer as an option for the first-team.

A return to Preston seems most likely for Archer, however, both Sunderland and Middlesbrough have been linked with a move and could look to swoop if Archer opts not to return to Deepdale.

Speaking about Archer, Lowe told BBC Radio Lancashire: “We know what Cam brings and once we’ve heard he’s available I’m sure the communication can start,”

“We’ve just got to keep tight lips and get on with it. Cam is not the only target of course, but we have to make sure we do the right things by them and sometimes it’s unfair to talk about whether players have been given the green light or not.

“Where we’re at is that we know the targets we’d like. We’ve got a bit of time but the work has been ongoing for a few weeks now.

“The calls are in and we’re just waiting for the time to come when we’ll be able to do something.”

Matej Vydra ‘rejects’ Championship duo

According to Football Insider, former Burnley striker Matej Vydra rejected the chance to stay in England before joining Czech Republic champions Viktoria Plzen. Both Middlesbrough and QPR reportedly offered the striker a contract, however, Plzen have confirmed the striker will return back to his homeland, 12 years after leaving Czech side Banik Ostrava.

Vydra joined Udinese in 2010 but has spent the best half of the last decade in England. However, a serious knee injury ended his season prematurely last year and the 30 year old has remained a free agent since his contract at Turf Moor expired this summer.