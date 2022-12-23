Tony Mowbray gives Alex Pritchard injury update and explains when he'll make Sunderland return
Alex Pritchard has been ruled out of Sunderland’s Boxing Day clash with Blackburn Rovers but Tony Mowbray is hopeful that he can play some part in the festive schedule.
Pritchard missed the 1-1 draw with Hull City due to a calf problem and has not yet reached the stage where he can rejoin his team-mates in full training.
However, Mowbray is hopeful that could happen next week and if so, he’ll be able to travel with the squad to the North West where they will stay to play Wigan Athletic and Blackpool in quick succession.
Elliot Embleton’s injury means it is a position where Mowbray is temporarily short of natural options and so a reshuffle for Blackburn’s visit is inevitable.
“He's actually running at the moment but just on his own,” Mowbray said.
“I think there's a fair chance as it stands that he'll come with us at the end of the week for the games against Wigan and Blackpool, depending on how he fares.
“He might be ready for those games but it's still very much tough and go.
“The plan is that he'll train with us on Tuesday if that goes well then he can get on the bus with us on Wednesday.”
Danny Batth will also be absent for the visit of Blackburn but he has not suffered a serious calf injury and as such should be fit to return to the Sunderland squad in the new year, and may himself yet travel to the North West next week depending on his progress.