Pritchard missed the 1-1 draw with Hull City due to a calf problem and has not yet reached the stage where he can rejoin his team-mates in full training.

However, Mowbray is hopeful that could happen next week and if so, he’ll be able to travel with the squad to the North West where they will stay to play Wigan Athletic and Blackpool in quick succession.

Elliot Embleton’s injury means it is a position where Mowbray is temporarily short of natural options and so a reshuffle for Blackburn’s visit is inevitable.

“He's actually running at the moment but just on his own,” Mowbray said.

“I think there's a fair chance as it stands that he'll come with us at the end of the week for the games against Wigan and Blackpool, depending on how he fares.

“He might be ready for those games but it's still very much tough and go.

“The plan is that he'll train with us on Tuesday if that goes well then he can get on the bus with us on Wednesday.”

Alex Pritchard is currently absent with a calf injury