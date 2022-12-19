Championship transfer news: Ex-Burnley, Watford and Derby County man signs for European club
Matej Vydra has signed for Czech Republic side Viktoria Plzen after his exit from Burnley at the end of last season.
The 30-year-old former free agent has put pen to paper on a deal with the current Czech champions after being mentioned by Sunderland fans as a potential option when strikers Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart were both injured.
"Viktorka's dealings were quick and specific," said Vydra upon signing for Plzen. "I will have all the necessary conditions here. I have inspected the facilities of the club and they are excellent for training and recovery. I'm glad that we agreed and now it's up to me to be able to assert myself and be an asset, I have a lot of motivation."
"When there was an opportunity to get such a quality reinforcement for the offensive, we reacted immediately and we are very happy to welcome Matěj to our team. We want to be well prepared for the spring part of the season and we believe that he will fit in perfectly with us and will be a reinforcement," said Daniel Kolář, Viktoria's sports director.
"Matěj Vydra is of course coming back from a knee injury, but he is now recovered and ready to join our training. I see a huge motivation in him to get back to where he was just before the injury, when he was playing in one of the best competitions in the world. I wish him success in our jersey," added Adolf Šádek, CEO of Viktoria.