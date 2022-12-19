The 30-year-old former free agent has put pen to paper on a deal with the current Czech champions after being mentioned by Sunderland fans as a potential option when strikers Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart were both injured.

"Viktorka's dealings were quick and specific," said Vydra upon signing for Plzen. "I will have all the necessary conditions here. I have inspected the facilities of the club and they are excellent for training and recovery. I'm glad that we agreed and now it's up to me to be able to assert myself and be an asset, I have a lot of motivation."

"When there was an opportunity to get such a quality reinforcement for the offensive, we reacted immediately and we are very happy to welcome Matěj to our team. We want to be well prepared for the spring part of the season and we believe that he will fit in perfectly with us and will be a reinforcement," said Daniel Kolář, Viktoria's sports director.

Burnley's Czech striker Matej Vydra heads the ball during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road Stadium.