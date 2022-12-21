Cameron Archer transfer latest amidst Sunderland interest

Cameron Archer remains Preston North End’s “number one target” – according to reports.

During the summer several Championship clubs were interested in a loan deal for the Aston Villa attacker yet the 20-year-old remained at Villa Park.

Cameron Archer of Preston North End. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images).

Sunderland, Middlesbrough and West Brom were among the clubs which were linked with the forward, while Preston were also said to be interested in re-signing Archer following a loan spell at Deepdale last season.

North End were said to be prepared to match wage offers from any other Championship clubs for Archer in the summer, but that was before the striker signed a new deal.

It was recently reported that Archer is hoping for a loan move in January having struggled to break into Villa’s first team in the Premier League.

And now, according to Lancs Live, Archer remains North End’s “number one” target. Earlier in the year, there was talk that Sunderland had made an enquiry for Archer ahead of January.

Sunderland youth team exit cup competition

Sunderland under-21s are now out of he Premier League Cup after losing 2-0 to an experienced Cardiff City side in South Wales today. The Young Black Cats still have one game to play in the group stages of the competition.

