The Black Cats have so far signed Dan Ballard, Jack Clarke, Ellis Simms, Leon Dajaku and Aji Alese on permanent deals whilst securing new contracts for Patrick Roberts, Bailey Wright and Lynden Gooch.

However, Sunderland’s squad remains light on numbers with head coach Alex Neil keen to bring extra quality and competition to the Stadium of Light.

Speakman recently spoke to the Red and White Army fan group, with the minutes from the meeting confirming Sunderland’s desire to sign more players before the deadline.

Kristjaan Speakman

“KS (Kristjaan Speakman) is happy with the quality of the summer signings to date and the structure of the deals,” the minutes read.

“Squad composition and transfer business have been consistent with the club’s overall strategy and our intention was to secure permanent transfers first. As Premier League teams return from pre-season training, loan deals can enter the final stages of negotiation.

“Several players are expected to be brought in before the transfer deadline. KS is confident the calibre of player required will be secured.

“Off the field, additional positions have been filled. Jamie Harley has been appointed Head of Sport Science; a nutritionist is set to join. Changes at the Academy continue; an American-style locker room and lounge has gone down well with the players; the gym has been refurbished.