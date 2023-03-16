Another City loanee then scored the winner as Tommy Doyle’s free-kick went straight in just after the hour mark which looked to be very much offside with Sander Berge interfering with play. Replays showed the goal shouldn’t have stood with former Sunderland man Stephen Elliott also agreeing with McAnuff.

"It should've been called offside," McAnuff told Sky Sports following the game at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday. "We've spoken about it just in terms of the delivery goes into the area but the minute that Sander Berge makes an attempt at that cross coming in.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Sander Berge of Sheffield United in action during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane on February 15, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"You can see him there in an offside position and the letter of the law is that he should be flagged offside. They are the big ones in these tight games that you're hoping between them, and that is both the referee and his assistant, to try and get these decisions right.