39 photos of passionate Sunderland fans as 37,490 watch Sheffield United defeat at Stadium of Light - gallery
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.
Despite some early pressure, the Black Cats took the lead when Edouard Michut scored his first goal for the club with 30 minutes played.
The hosts equalised on the stroke of half-time, though, when Manchester City loanee James McAtee found space in the box and converted with a low finish.
Another City loanee then scored the winner as Tommy Doyle’s free-kick went straight in just after the hour mark. Here, we take a look at the best photos of fans throughout the evening courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid: