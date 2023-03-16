News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
37 minutes ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
42 minutes ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
43 minutes ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever
15 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
16 hours ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers

39 photos of passionate Sunderland fans as 37,490 watch Sheffield United defeat at Stadium of Light - gallery

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.

By James Copley
Published 16th Mar 2023, 07:43 GMT

Despite some early pressure, the Black Cats took the lead when Edouard Michut scored his first goal for the club with 30 minutes played.

The hosts equalised on the stroke of half-time, though, when Manchester City loanee James McAtee found space in the box and converted with a low finish.

Another City loanee then scored the winner as Tommy Doyle’s free-kick went straight in just after the hour mark. Here, we take a look at the best photos of fans throughout the evening courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light with 37,490 in attendance on Wednesday night.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light with 37,490 in attendance on Wednesday night. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light with 37,490 in attendance on Wednesday night.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light with 37,490 in attendance on Wednesday night. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light with 37,490 in attendance on Wednesday night.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light with 37,490 in attendance on Wednesday night. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light with 37,490 in attendance on Wednesday night.

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light with 37,490 in attendance on Wednesday night. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
Sheffield UnitedSunderlandStadium of LightManchester City