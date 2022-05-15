Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Couhig caused a stir earlier this week after his dig at Sunderland surfaced on Tuesday evening.

The two clubs are set to face off at Wembley in the League One play-off final at Wembley with promotion to the Championship on the line.

The Chairboys boss penned a 388-word plea to Wycombe Wanderers fans to support their team at Wembley and also included some bizarre comments regarding the Black Cats.

Rob Couhig, Chairman

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “We know that the last step in this journey will not be easy. We will again be the underdogs to those who ‘know football’. The supporters of the team that is a Netflix show will try to intimidate us with their superior number of fans.”

But now, Sunderland coach David Preece has altered his bio on social media in what appears to be a nod towards Couhig’s ill-timed dig ahead of the game against Wycombe on Saturday.

Preece’s bio now reads: “Coach at Netflix club @SunderlandAFC. Writer.”

Sunderland have confirmed as a first-team goalkeeping coach back in August 2021.