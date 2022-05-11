Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two clubs are set to face off at Wembley in the League One play-off final at Wembley with promotion to the Championship on the line.

The Chairboys boss penned a 388-word plea to Wycombe Wanderers fans to support their team at Wembley and also included some bizarre comments regarding the Black Cats.

He said: “We know that the last step in this journey will not be easy. We will again be the underdogs to those who ‘know football’. The supporters of the team that is a Netflix show will try to intimidate us with their superior number of fans.”

HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29: Rob Couhig majority shareholder of Wycombe Wanderers during the Sky Bet League One match between Wycombe Wanderers and Coventry City at Adams Park on December 29, 2019 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

You can read Couhig’s 388-word statement in full here, which provoked a strong reaction from Sunderland fans.

But supporters of Wycombe Wanderers were also left annoyed – here’s what they said:

@benstenner2: “What a stupid thing to say. Right before the biggest game of the season just isn't right. Really upsetting for this to come from someone who has always spoken well in the past I just hope this is him not quite understanding the whole thing about banter in this country.”

@connor_mh: “Can’t believe he’s gone and said that… so odd, only gonna backfire this.”

@FlagRaised: “Rob has literally just thrown a gallon of petrol on the fire.”

@GlobalBendemic: “And us fans get dragged into this nonsense by association. Embarrassing.”