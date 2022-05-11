Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two clubs are set to face off at Wembley in the League One play-off final at Wembley with promotion to the Championship on the line.

Sunderland defeated Sheffield Wednesday over two legs to reach the showpiece event, whilst Wycombe came through two games with MK Dons.

The Black Cats have been allocated around 37k tickets for Wembley with Wycombe Wanderers given somewhere in the region of 19k.

And Wycombe Chairman Couhig has issued a plea for Wycombe fans to buy tickets for the final at Wembley and couldn’t resist a dig at Sunderland ahead of the final on May 21.

He said: “MAY 21ST, 2022. Two weeks from now, two months, two years, twenty years, indeed as long as Wycombe Wanderers Football Club exist, people will ask each other where they were when Wycombe played at Wembley and rose for the second time in three years to the Championship.

“By acting immediately, you can make sure that when the question is asked that you will be able to proudly state that you were at Wembley. You will be able to tell others that you literally helped this team fulfil its destiny by standing strong with your fellow Chairboys and helped to will the lads on to VICTORY.

“We know that the last step in this journey will not be easy. We will again be the underdogs to those who “know football”. The supporters of the team that is a Netflix show will try to intimidate us with their superior number of fans.

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Rob Couhig, Chairman of Wycombe Wanderers, celebrates with Anthony Stewart and Adebayo Akinfenwa of Wycombe Wanderers after progressing to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final after victory in the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and at Stadium mk on May 08, 2022 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“But they do not know Wycombe. If they did, they would know that at Sunday’s match - despite the limitations placed on our fans’ attendance - the Wanderers still dominated the stands.

“And we expect to keep pace with them in numbers of supporters in the stands.

“We will do this because our regular fan base is excited and ready to maximize their support. I am hearing from groups throughout the UK looking to get their maximum allotment. I am absolutely confident we will sell all the tickets that Wembley makes available to us.

“We will also be utilizing our secret weapon: the WorldWide Wycombe Wanderers Phenomenon. Already, our friends from La Media Inglesa are planning their trip and we can anticipate their joyous support ringing out throughout Wembley. And they are the tip of the lance for our WorldWide presence. We are already receiving notices of attendance from all over the world. I expect the profusion of national flags to be spectacular and the support full-throated and to dominate the stadium.

“Finally, let me thank you for allowing Missy, Peter, and me to make this journey with you. It has been truly exciting. We have loved every moment.