The two clubs are set to face off at Wembley in the League One play-off final at Wembley with promotion to the Championship on the line.
Sunderland defeated Sheffield Wednesday over two legs to reach the showpiece event, whilst Wycombe came through two games with MK Dons.
The Black Cats have been allocated around 37k tickets for Wembley with Wycombe Wanderers given somewhere in the region of 19k.
Most Popular
-
1
League One play-off final: Fixture date, TV channels, ticket details and all the information Sunderland and Wycombe fans need
-
2
Sunderland at Wembley: Everything you need to know as SAFC release 37,480 ticket allocation info and prices for Wycombe Wanderers clash
-
3
Sunderland AFC news: Wycombe Wanderers chairman aims extraordinary Netflix dig at Black Cats fans in bizarre 388-word statement
-
4
'Simply outstanding': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings as Alex Neil's side reach League One play-off final after battling past Sheffield Wednesday
-
5
Sheffield Wednesday boss delivers classy verdict on Sunderland's late win in play-off semi final
And Wycombe Chairman Couhig has issued a plea for Wycombe fans to buy tickets for the final at Wembley and couldn’t resist a dig at Sunderland ahead of the final on May 21.
He said: “MAY 21ST, 2022. Two weeks from now, two months, two years, twenty years, indeed as long as Wycombe Wanderers Football Club exist, people will ask each other where they were when Wycombe played at Wembley and rose for the second time in three years to the Championship.
“By acting immediately, you can make sure that when the question is asked that you will be able to proudly state that you were at Wembley. You will be able to tell others that you literally helped this team fulfil its destiny by standing strong with your fellow Chairboys and helped to will the lads on to VICTORY.
“We know that the last step in this journey will not be easy. We will again be the underdogs to those who “know football”. The supporters of the team that is a Netflix show will try to intimidate us with their superior number of fans.
“But they do not know Wycombe. If they did, they would know that at Sunday’s match - despite the limitations placed on our fans’ attendance - the Wanderers still dominated the stands.
“And we expect to keep pace with them in numbers of supporters in the stands.
“We will do this because our regular fan base is excited and ready to maximize their support. I am hearing from groups throughout the UK looking to get their maximum allotment. I am absolutely confident we will sell all the tickets that Wembley makes available to us.
“We will also be utilizing our secret weapon: the WorldWide Wycombe Wanderers Phenomenon. Already, our friends from La Media Inglesa are planning their trip and we can anticipate their joyous support ringing out throughout Wembley. And they are the tip of the lance for our WorldWide presence. We are already receiving notices of attendance from all over the world. I expect the profusion of national flags to be spectacular and the support full-throated and to dominate the stadium.
“Finally, let me thank you for allowing Missy, Peter, and me to make this journey with you. It has been truly exciting. We have loved every moment.
“I need you to order your tickets now and join your friends and family at Wembley. I do not want you to be the one who has to sheepishly admit that you missed this great moment in Wycombe history!”