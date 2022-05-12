Couhig was accused of throwing a “gallon of petrol” on the Sunderland fire by fans of his own club after his statement regarding the upcoming Wembley final was released earlier this week.
The two teams are set to face off in the League One play-off final in Londo with promotion to the Championship on the line.
Sunderland defeated Sheffield Wednesday over two legs to reach the showpiece event, whilst Wycombe came through two games with MK Dons.
The Black Cats have been allocated around 37k tickets for Wembley with Wycombe Wanderers given somewhere in the region of 19k.
But Wycombe chairman Couhig issued a plea for Wycombe fans to buy tickets for the final and seemingly couldn’t resist a dig at Sunderland ahead of big game on May 21.
The third paragraph of his 288-word statement, which you can read in full here, originally read as follows.
"We will again be the underdogs to those who “know football”. The supporters of the team that is a Netflix show will try to intimidate us with their superior number of fans.”
However, Couhig and Wycombe Wanderers have now amended the statement, the third paragraph now reads:
“We will again be the underdogs to those who “know football”. The supporters of the team that has a Netflix show will try to intimidate us with their superior number of fans.”