Sunderland AFC clarify Wembley ticket details after supporters express confusion over priority two sales

Sunderland AFC have moved to clarify their Wembley ticketing details after supporters expressed confusion over the priority sales period.

Tickets are set to go on sale to season card holders today (Friday, March 8) in priority one sales, before two additional sale windows open should tickets remain.

Sunderland were allocated 38,969 tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy final against Portsmouth and announced yesterday how they would be distributing the tickets among supporters.

And there was some confusion over the priority two window - that immediately following the sales to season ticket holders - which suggested that fans with a recent purchase history would have to also purchase a ticket to the upcoming League One game with Walsall in order to be eligible.

However, the Black Cats have now moved to clarify this priority window - and have reassured supporters that they do not necessarily need to purchase a ticket for the game with the Saddlers.

In a statement on the club's website this morning, Sunderland AFC said: "The information relating to Priority 2 was incorrect.

"We are truly sorry for the confusion caused by our error. We also apologise for any inconvenience or difficulty this may have caused supporters.

"To clarify, priority two is open to:

"Supporters who have a recent home league ticket purchase history with the club (this refers to the previous two seasons, from 2017-18 onwards).

"Supporters with a purchase history from the 2016-17 season or beyond, who have also purchased a Walsall ticket. Please note, the Walsall ticket must be purchased by 10am on Monday 11 March in order to meet the criteria.

"International members."

That means that any supporters who have purchased a match ticket since Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League will not need to buy a ticket for the Walsall game - only those who have not purchased a ticket since the 2016/17 season will need to purchase a ticket for the clash with the Saddlers.

Sunderland have also confirmed that fans who had already purchased a ticket for the Walsall game in order to secure a Wembley ticket will be eligible to receive a refund, with details to be confirmed soon.

Supporters in priority two will be able to purchase tickets from Tuesday, March 11.

Should any tickets remain, they will go on sale to any remaining supporters with a recent purchase history.

Fans can only purchase one ticket per person.