Jack Ross gives in-depth view on improving side and why they’re moving closer to his vision for Sunderland

Tuesday night was all about reaching Wembley.

The jubilation, the anticipation, the celebration of the turnaround at a club that not so long faced such an uncertain future.

Yet from a purely footballing perspective, Tuesday night’s win over Bristol Rovers was worthy of celebration in itself.

It was the continuation of a trend of good performances that began against Blackpool and went to another level with the return of Lee Cattermole against Gillingham.

Sunderland have had a constant attacking threat but have arguably never played with so much control under Jack Ross.

Ross has spoken often of the unique challenges playing for Sunderland brings, and the need for him to leave behind a squad that suits the club.

The signing of Grant Leadbitter perhaps embodied better than any other.

The Black Cats boss has never been one to wed himself to closely to a footballing philosophy.

But there are clear tenets, a good press, a high tempo and a real, direct threat in wide areas.

Though there remains a lot of work to do this season, recent performances have suggested that Ross can match his own ideas up with this club in a very productive manner.

“I was frustrated myself for a period, I was searching for it,” Ross said.

“There were bits of [how we were playing] that just didn’t fit with, ‘my team’, if you like.

“Hopefully recently we’ve been a combination of that, a ‘Sunderland’ side, if you like, and also my side.

“The last couple of games have probably been more, if you speak to people in Scotland, it was more like how teams have played under me [in the past].

“The other night our energy levels were really good but equally we played well for large parts of the game.

“That’s good but it’s the players who do it.

“We give instructions but they’ve got to go and do it and have the courage to play that way.

So what’s changed?

One clear cause is the growing influence of the January recruits.

Kazaiah Sterling has struggled for minutes but the other four arrivals are all making significant contributions.

“I think that the personnel we’ve brought in have brought a freshness to the group,” Ross said.

“I say all the time, it’s absolutely brilliant to play here but it’s also not always easy.

“So the additions have been good in terms of increasing the number of good characters we have.

“So when you get Grant in, one, he’s a really good player, two, he’s really good around the place in general.

“Will [Grigg], good player, good character.

“Lewis [Morgan], young and enthusiastic.

“The whole group just strengthens, which isn’t a slight on the ones who were already here because they’ve been brilliant.

“On the tactical side of things, Will has improved us,” Ross said.

“I would take Josh [Maja] back here in a heartbeat because of what he contributed, he was brilliant for me.

“But I’ve mentioned often enough that we didn’t really have a striker, certainly not one who plays the way Will does.

“I think his general play has been brilliant for us, he’s helped us massively in terms of creating gaps for our wide players and players behind to play.”

One of the most exciting aspects of the previous two performances has been the form of Aiden McGeady and Lewis Morgan.

It is here that there is a most obvious correlation between the traditions of Sunderland’s best sides and that of their manager’s.

Exciting wing play and an intensity, on and off the ball.

“I’ve always played with a lot of width,” Ross said.

“Even for me, there was a bit of soul searching [post Oxford], you’ve always got to look at what’s right and what works.

“I suppose we’ve been able to go back to that to a degree, with Duncan and Lynden giving good contributions as well, we’ve got good options in that area.

“I think you’re right, we’re good at working the ball into wide areas and we do a lot on it.

“Then, and it sounds very simple, you’re relying on the quality of those individual playes because they do the hardest part, facing people one v one.

“But I think any of those players we’ve mentioned is very difficult to play against when they isolate a defender.”

It leaves the Black Cats boss in good spirits ahead of the trip to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

“You’re always looking for improvement but I have enjoyed [watching us] recently,” he said.

“The players have been brilliant all the way through, showing a real willingness to improve what we do.

“It’s more satisfying for them, because they do the hard part, not me.

“It’s nice to see them enjoying themselves.

“They’re perceptive and they know they’re doing well at the moment.”