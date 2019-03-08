Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Stewart Donald responds to Wembley issues as Wycombe build-up continues

0
Have your say

Sunderland turn their attentions back to League One football this weekend as they make a first-ever visit to Wycombe Wanderers.

We'll have all the build-up to that clash, plus Wembley updates, throughout the day. Simply refresh the page and scroll down for the latest:

Stewart Donald has responded to Wembley issues

Stewart Donald has responded to Wembley issues