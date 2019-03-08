Sunderland duo reveal how 'jerk' Lewis Grabban affected the club's dressing room morale

Lewis Grabban was a hot topic following Netflix documentary 'Sunderland 'Til I Die' - and two current Black Cats have now weighed in on the debate.

Grabban was interviewed as part of the series, and revealed that he felt staying at the Black Cats 'wasn't for him' when he began to be substituted off by then-manager Chris Coleman.

And while the striker insists he was recalled by Bournemouth rather than choosing to leave, he doesn't paint a happy picture of his time on Wearside.

Stopper Robbin Ruiter sat next to Grabban in the club's dressing room and has now revealed how the loanee affected morale among the side during the first half of their Championship campaign.

"He did not really get along with the club," admitted Ruiter, speaking to Dutch publication Voetbal International.

"Grabban sat next to me in the locker room and said every day he did not feel like it. No idea what exactly bothered him.

"He is now two clubs further [along]. So in the selection you had a few players who brought down the atmosphere."

While he didn't join Sunderland until after the documentary was filmed, Ruiter's countryman Glenn Loovens was an avid watcher of the Netflix series.

And he feels that only Grabban came across negatively - describing the former Black Cat as a 'jerk'.

"It is a cool series," said the ex-Sheffield Wednesday defender.

"When I came here in the summer, there was a negative atmosphere around it. The boys were not waiting to see the footage from last season.

"Then we looked at the first episode with each other. Almost everyone was positively surprised.

"Me too. At home I have chased the other seven episodes in two days.

"You see how deep that club is. With the supporters, with a number of players. The boys who were not interested in anything, it did not show them.

"Only that striker, Lewis Grabban. He came across as a jerk."